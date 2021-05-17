Spain Introduces New Online Tool for Return of Tourism

Spain has launched a new online tool to help tourists with everything they need to know ahead of a return to Europe’s most popular tourist destination. The new tool allows holidaymakers to consult COVID-19 travel restrictions to Spain as well as entry and exit requirements from their respective countries.

Travel Safe features a continually updated information system on COVID-19 travel restrictions, meaning all the necessary information for planning a trip from 50 countries is readily available.

The objective of this initiative is to help travellers organise their trip to Spain in a safe manner with all the information available in relation to COVID-19 restrictions, such as PCR tests and quarantines, as well as other prevention measures and regulations before, during and after the trip. The system is available in Spanish, English, French and German.

Irish tourists planning a trip to Spain – when travel is eventually allowed – will be able to find out the exit requirements from their country of origin, the entry requirements to Spain, the general measures that exist in Spain, and the requirements to return to their country of origin. Detailed information on the specific measures in force in each autonomous community is also available.

Spain is hoping to welcome up to 45 million tourists in 2021.