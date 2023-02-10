Spain Ends Requirement to Wear Face Masks on Public Transport

The Spanish government Spain has announced it no longer requires face masks to be worn on public transport.

Face masks must still be worn if visiting a medical centre, hospital, dentist or pharmacy.

While the wearing of masks hasn’t been a legal requirement for many indoor public areas in Spain since April 2022, face coverings on public transport have remained mandatory, with the Spanish government saying the policy would be reviewed in spring 2023.

“We are following the roadmap that we planned to return to normality,” said Spain’s Minister for Health Carolina Darias.