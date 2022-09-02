Spain Becomes Latest European Country to Introduce Free Travel to Ease Inflation

SEARCH
Amid reports yesterday that Germany may extend its successful free local and regional travel until December, Spain has announced its new scheme designed to help ease the financial burden amid soaring fuel costs and inflation.

The program offers free local and middle-distance travel and passengers, including foreign visitors, can apply for a rail pass at stations or on the Renfe app.

The scheme runs until 31 December, and visitors can sign up using their passports.

Additionally, metro fares in Barcelona have been cut by up to 50% until 31 December.

