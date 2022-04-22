Spain and Portugal Release Travel Guidelines

Portugal and Spain have released their travel requirements for visitors entering the countries that they must abide by this summer.

Passengers have been advised to check the Covid measures in place in the country they wish to travel to before booking and flying to prevent being refused entry on arrival.

Spain

When travelling to Spain, regardless of the country of origin of the trip, you must have one of the following:

An EU Digital Covid Certificate or a negative certificate

A negative Covid test

A certificate of recovery from Covid within the past six months.

If you do not have an EU Digital Covid Cert or equivalent, you must complete a health control form before your departure.

Portugal

Despite entrants to Ireland no longer being required to provide proof of vaccination, all passengers travelling to Portugal will no longer need to fill out a Passenger Locator Form.

Passengers will need one of the following:

European Digital Covid Certificate – valid proof of full vaccination

at least 14 days and no more than 270 days prior to travel.

However, no time limits apply where passengers can present a European Digital Covid Cert or equivalent valid proof of having received a booster vaccine dose.

A certificate of recovery from Covid within the past six months.

Valid proof of a negative test result for COVID-19.

In addition, masks are no longer required indoors.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from all of the above requirements.