South Africa Changes Entry Regulations for International Travellers

South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, announced changes to entry regulations for international travellers to South Africa yesterday (22 March 2022). With immediate effect, fully vaccinated travellers (two doses) are no longer required to produce a negative PCR test. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers may still enter South Africa with a negative PCR test, to be taken no more than 72 hours before arrival in the country.

Some additional changes to the country’s COVID regulations include:

Sports stadiums and music venues will be able to fill up to 50% of their capacity with people who are vaccinated or who present a valid negative PCR test.

Mask wearing will no longer be required in public outdoor areas. However, masks are required indoors in public areas such as shopping centres, galleries, restaurants and on public transport.

Kgomotso Ramothea, Acting Hub Head South African Tourism UK said: “We welcome the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions; this is great news and makes South Africa more accessible to travellers regardless of their vaccination status.”

“South Africa’s travel industry is hopeful that recovery will be quick and visitor arrival figures will spring back to 2019 levels. The ease of regulations is such a positive move in support of the industry and a step towards reaching this goal.”

South Africa: Best Value Long-Haul Destination

The Post Office Travel Money Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer has confirmed that South Africa is the best value long-haul destination for Brits; more good news for travellers thinking about a visit to South Africa this year.

The report compares the cost of eight everyday tourist items in 36 cities and resorts worldwide;

Cape Town was declared the cheapest long-haul destination, with costs of a glass of wine at £1.06, a beer at £1.02 and a three-course meal averaging £29.20.

The cost of pre-flight PCR tests can now also be taken off the list for vaccinated travellers to South Africa.

Kgomotso Ramothea, Acting Hub Head South African Tourism UK said: “Anyone that has been to South Africa knows what amazing value and high quality it offers. We hope that this independent report will encourage those thinking about a holiday in South Africa this year to make a booking and experience our treasures for themselves.”