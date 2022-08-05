Sorrento to Impose Fines of up to €500 for Tourists in Swimsuits

The mayor of Sorrento, a beautiful tourist town in Southern Italy has announced a decision to impose fines on under-dressed people citing concerns over ‘quality of life.‘

Massimo Coppola, announced the policy in a Facebook post published in July. The fines range between €25 and €500.

“No more with the indecent behaviour,” said Mr Coppola “That’s why I signed the ordinance that prohibits people from walking around with a bare chest as well as in swimming suits.”

“These types of behaviours can be considered as a cause for unease and discomfort for both Sorrento residents and tourists,” he said.

Massimo Coppola

According to a report by Schengenvisainfo.com, these recent changes have been among the most discussed issues in Italy at present. In this regard, it has been reported that the new rules will be applied only to individual tourists; however, companies that offer tours in those zones agree that the manner in which a person is dressed is part of responsible tourism.

Sorrento sits on the Sorrentine Peninsula, part of the Amalfi Coast, a stretch of stunning south-facing coastline.