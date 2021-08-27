News

‘Some Techniques are Standard, like a Punch to the Face’ – US flight Attendants Learn to Fight Back Against Unruly Passengers

‘Some Techniques are Standard, like a Punch to the Face’ – US flight Attendants Learn to Fight Back Against Unruly Passengers

U.S. flight attendants are undergoing specialist training to deal with unruly passengers during “the most dangerous and uncertain time in our entire history.”

Read the story here.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Norwegian Cruise Lines CEO Slams Florida Governor’s ‘Divisive’ Vaccine Plan

Fionn DavenportAugust 27, 2021
Read More

Visit Portugal Launch “The Road to Evora” Webinar Series & Chance to Win a Place at the ITAA Conference in Portugal

Fionn DavenportAugust 26, 2021
Read More

Loganair Adds New Service to Dublin as Part of International Restart

Fionn DavenportAugust 26, 2021
Read More

IATA Backs European Digital Covid Certificate as Global Standard

Fionn DavenportAugust 26, 2021
Read More

Seabourn Announces Revised Summer Route Following Cancellation of 2022 World Cruise

Ava FarrellyAugust 26, 2021
Read More

G Adventures Announces New Vaccinated Tours Programme

Ava FarrellyAugust 26, 2021
Read More

Qantas Posts Huge Losses Ahead of Restart

Fionn DavenportAugust 26, 2021
Read More

Revenue Increases at Irish Ferries Operator Despite ‘Exceptionally Challenging’ Trading Conditions

Fionn DavenportAugust 26, 2021
Read More

Tourism Faces Tough Five Years, says Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary

Fionn DavenportAugust 26, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn