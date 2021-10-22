Solmar Villas offers 100% refund guarantee

Solmar Villas, represented by Alan Sparling’s ASM Ireland, has announced a 100% Refund Guarantee on hundreds of their villas for 2022.

The guarantee comes into effect if you are unable to travel due to government advice or quarantine requirements either in your chosen destination or upon your return.

Alan Sparling commented: “Solmar Villas understand the concerns some people may have in committing to a villa rental for summer 2022 and this guarantee takes the worry out of cancellation charges and further helps travel agents secure the business.

“The villas covered by this guarantee, which make up the majority of inventory, are clearly visible on our website.”

If, in a nutshell, government (DFA) advice is against all travel to a chosen destination, OR you will be required to hotel quarantine either in your destination or upon your return, you’ll be able to cancel your villa booking and receive a 100% refund.