Soaring Hotel Costs in Paris Ahead of Champions League
News

Soaring Hotel Costs in Paris Ahead of Champions League

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
It looks like it is not just Dublin experiencing an unprecedented hike in the cost of hotel rooms currently. Parisian Hotels are benefitting from hosting the Champions League at the Stade de France. Two of the largest football clubs; Liverpool and Real Madrid face off this Saturday and the city is expected to be flooded with fans.

A study taken by the firm Mabrian, which specialises in the analysis of data linked to tourism, has announced that average hotel prices in Paris for a double room skyrocketed between Monday May 23 and Wednesday May 25.

It’s the lower end of the market that has seen the greatest increase. The cost of a three-star room in Paris went from 155 to 1,757 euro over the past year. Four-star hotels have jumped from 232 to 1,979 euro and five-star hotels, a smaller yet significant increase: 2,752 to 4,024 euro.

“Whether Liverpool or Real Madrid win this weekend it seems that the real winners are the Parisian hoteliers. Often for such a high-profile sporting you’d expect only the five-star hotels to see significant increases as at the end of the day there’s only so many tickets available for the stadium and they too are high priced — so such events are for the high-rollers.’‘ said Carlos Cendra, Director of Marketing & Sales at Mabrian.

