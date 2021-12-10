Sneak peek of Christmas celebrations at Disneyland Paris

HomeNewsSneak peek of Christmas celebrations at Disneyland Paris
By Leona Kenny
 Disneyland Paris has revealed a sneak peek of the behind scenes of their celebration along with Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade.

Disneyland Paris Ambassador Giona Prevete takes fans on a walk through the festivities of Disney’s Enchanted Christmas in the park.

In the video, Giona takes a stop at a handful of the must-see holiday offerings throughout Disneyland Paris.

Our first stop on our holiday tour takes us to the Videopolis Theatre where we meet, greet and even take a selfie with the man in the big red suit, Santa Claus/

Disney Illuminations will return on December 21, 2021, to light up the castle once again while the Christmas celebrations.

