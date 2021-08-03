News

Sneak Peak onboard P&O Cruises Iona

The Cruise Room is the first guest of the new Iona cruise on P&O Cruises.

Iona sets sail on Saturday but you can check out early footage on The Cruise Room’s social media. They have been invited on board for two nights to test the ship before its official launch at the weekend.

The ship is named after Iona Island, which is an island off the southwest coast of Mull in the Highlands of Scotland. It is the newest and most innovative ship in the P&O cruise fleet.

With its stunning Skydome feature, passengers can soak up the beauty of being outside while remaining indoors.

Make sure to follow The Cruise Room Ireland on Facebook and Instagram to follow their Iona voyage.

