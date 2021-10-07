News

Small Luxury Hotels Launches Sustainable Collection

Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) has launched a new collection, aimed at recognising the sustainable luxury hotels going the extra ‘eco mile’.

The Considerate Collection features 26 hotels in 16 countries that go the extra ‘eco mile’.

Each hotel has been judged on set criteria outlined by Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Greenview.

Daniel Luddington, VP of Development, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, said “We’ve carefully curated the Considerate Collection to spotlight luxury boutique hotels exemplary in their sustainability efforts. This will make it easier for customers and the travel trade to make better choices Staying in small, independent hotels goes hand in hand with travelling sustainably.”

Properties in the collection include Domaine de Manville in France, Tabacon Thermal Resort and Spa in Costa Rica, and Bhutan’s Gangtey Lodge.

Agents can find out which SLH properties are in the Considerate Collection by going on to the hotel’s website.

