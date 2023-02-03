Small Corner of Wales Places Higher than Fiji, Bahamas and Santorini in World Beauty Spot Rankings

The Pembrokeshire coastline, in south-west Wales, has outranked the likes of Santorini, the Bahamas and Fiji in a list of the 100 most loved travel destinations around the world.

Compiled by the Tourism Sentiment Index (TSI) and based on feedback from review sites such as Tripadvisor, Pembrokeshire comes in at 19th place – largely due to its rugged beauty and scenic beaches.

Wales Online quoted James Parkin, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority director of nature and tourism, as saying: “It’s fantastic to see Pembrokeshire ranked in such a high position, especially given the rankings are based on the words of visitors who have experienced the delights this corner of Wales has to offer.

“This is an extremely positive reflection of the hard work that the businesses and organisations collectively put in to make Pembrokeshire and the National Park a great place to visit. It’s also a real boost to the industry as we prepare for another busy season ahead.”