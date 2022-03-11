SLO CAL California Event on 24 March

SLO CAL: Discover why this region of California’s Central Coast is a must-visit for 2022

The Visit SLO CAL team will be in Dublin on Thursday 24th March with the team for a SLO CAL Crafters evening.

The team invites you to join them for a long-awaited reunion and a relaxed evening of friendship, fantastic wine and olive oil tasting. You’ll hear what’s new, from boutique properties to the re-opening of the magnificent Hearst Castle. This stretch of California boasts more than 80 miles of pristine beaches, farm-to-table food and wine culture, emerging art and countless outdoor adventures, so there’s plenty to explore.

The event is on Thursday 24th March @ 6:30pm – 8:30pm in Dublin (venue to be confirmed).

Email to [email protected] for an invite.