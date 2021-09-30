Skytrax Awards: Ethiopian Airlines Wins Four Awards

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa, won all the main prizes for an African airline at the SKYTRAX 2021 World Airline Awards. Ethiopian has taken the crown for:

• Best Airline in Africa 2021 for 4 th consecutive years,

consecutive years, • Best Business Class in Africa 2021 for 3 rd consecutive years,

consecutive years, • Best Economy Class in Africa 2021 for 3 rd consecutive years and

consecutive years and • Best Cabin Crew in Africa 2021.

Moving 7 ranks up, Ethiopian has also been placed 37th in the World’s Top 100 Airlines for 2021 as voted by airline customers around the world

Regarding the award Ethiopian group CEO, Mr. Tewolde Gebremariam remarked, “Keeping up with the same phase as before Covid had been a challenging task. However, here at Ethiopian we never gave up, keeping our loyalty of serving at all times to our customers, we never stopped flying.

“The awards we received today are proof of our consistent effort to provide our passengers with a world class service at ups and downs at all geographies across the globe. As a customer focused and market driven airline, a SKYTRAX award where winners are determined based on the votes of travelers manifests the airlines’ journey on the right direction thus it is with deep pleasure that we accept these awards.”