Skyscanner Report Says Travellers Want Low Prices & Greater Flexibility

Low price offers and greater flexibility are the biggest incentives in encouraging travellers to book a trip, according to Skyscanner’s latest consumer report, which is published today (12 October).

Titled ‘Skyscanner Horizons – Emerging traveller behaviour as the world reopens’, the report analyses survey data from 24,000 consumers in eight countries as well as extensive global search data to provide insights and potential opportunities for the sector.

Opportunities are evident for ‘unserved’ routes – itineraries that are only currently possible via a one or two stop journey – and the origins and destinations they encompass.

Key report findings include:

Low price offers are the top travel incentive in encouraging people to book a trip

Trust and peace of mind are paramount – 58% of travellers worldwide want greater ticket flexibility

Brazilians, Americans and Australians lead the field as the travellers who are the most engaged for 2022 and ready to try new things

The world’s top unserved routes are a mix of long-haul leisure destinations and VFR travel

Manchester is the world’s top unserved origin airport– traveller demand for new direct services from this location is high

Bali is the world’s top unserved destination, as travellers search for dream bucket-list hotspots

Hugh Aitken, VP of Flights at Skyscanner commented: “Our findings reveal that for the majority of travellers low price offers provide the biggest incentive to book. However, other factors and outcomes from the past 18 months are also top of mind. For example, greater ticket flexibility and COVID-19 travel insurance. And there is now a focus on the booking experience, in particular trust and service.

“When it comes to flight search, we see increasing demand for long-haul leisure and VFR destinations, some of which are only currently possible with indirect itineraries. Within this demand, there may be opportunity – especially within the VFR segment – as travellers look to reconnect with family after prolonged periods apart and corporate travel takes longer to bounce back.

“Overall, air travel in 2022 will look very different to 2021 as both travellers and travel providers continue to adapt to a new reality and the world gradually re-opens. But I’m confident that one aspect will remain the same – and that is people’s desire to travel.”