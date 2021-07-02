Sky Princess to Sail from UK for Third Successive Year in 2023

Princess Cruises has confirmed that one of its newest ships, Sky Princess, will sail from its UK homeport in 2023 for the third successive year.

The 3,660-guest ship will sail roundtrip from Southampton on a variety of voyages from seven- to 14-nights to Northern Europe and the Mediterranean. The 24-night roundtrip adventure to Canada & New England will also return for 2023 following high demand for this itinerary in previous years.

The company also revealed that its UK and Europe season would go on sale earlier than in previous years, with all 177 departures on sale from 16 July, 2021.

Princess Cruises itineraries cover sailings from the Mediterranean and British Isles, to Scandinavia and Russia, Iceland and Norway and include 67 unique itineraries, ranging in length from seven to 33 nights.

Five MedallionClass ships – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Emerald Princess and Island Princess – will sail to 116 destinations in 32 countries.