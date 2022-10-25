Skiwelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental: A Reliable, Eco-friendly Ski Option

SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental is one of the biggest ski areas in the world.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, this year, it’s a company which has put sustainability at the top of its agenda, something all snow sports enthusiasts should care deeply about. After all, without the right weather conditions, there’s no skiing or snowboarding.

The resort is made up of nine idyllic alpine villages: Brixen im Thale, Ellmau, Going, Hopfgarten, Itter, Kelchsau, Scheffau, Söll and Westendorf.

SkiWelt introduced the first solar lift in the world back in 2008 – the Brixen “Sonnenlift”. Now, all ninety of their ski lifts are in use through solar energy.

For many years SkiWelt has been using solely 100% green electricity and snowmaking facilities and, in 2017, it received the “Telegraph World Snow Award”, the first time this has ever gone to a ski area

SkiWelt was named the Ecological Ski Resort of the Year in 2017.