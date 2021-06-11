Ski Industry Leaders Join Forces to Fight Climate Change

Alterra Mountain Company, Boyne Resorts, POWDR and Vail Resorts have announced a unified effort to combat climate change with shared commitments around sustainability and advocacy.

Marking the first unified effort within the industry, the four companies have agreed to operate their respective resorts with sustainability at the forefront and use their collective voice to advocate for effective public policy on climate action in order to leave a positive legacy for future generations of skiers, snowboarders and outdoor enthusiasts. This will translate to further implementation of sustainable practices, including elements from NSAA’s Sustainable Slopes (US National Ski Areas Association) platform, across the combined 71 North American resorts, including marquee destinations such as Steamboat, Mammoth Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Big Sky Resort, Snowbird, Mt. Bachelor and Killington.

What will be done?

As business leaders, the resort companies commit to:

Reduce energy use wherever possible and aggressively pursue renewable energy sources to be carbon neutral

Climate action and advocacy for effective public policy to accelerate the shift to a renewable energy economy

Strong efforts and goals to reduce waste

Be responsible stewards of the environment – the land, forests, watersheds, and habitats that provide the pristine locations where we live, work and host guests

Share best practices to accelerate change in their respective companies and communities

Support the National Ski Areas Association’s Sustainable Slopes platform

As stewards of the environment, the resort companies pledge to:

Incorporate sustainability into all aspects of their owned and operated mountain resorts

Lead by example and educate employees and guests about sustainability

Place collaboration over competition when it comes to sustainability

Advocate for climate protection

Where it began

“The idea for the four of us to unite in this pledge to combat climate change was actually formed at an industry conference in October of 2019 and it has endured many iterations and diligent review to get us to where we proudly are today,” says Stephen Kircher, president and chief executive officer of Boyne Resorts. “This effort brought momentum to Boyne Resorts’ progress with several environmental sustainability initiatives represented in our ForeverProject and we are excited to welcome the shared knowledge, accountability, collective voice and other benefits to come from the Climate Collaborative Charter.”

“It is through bold environmental commitments and ongoing collaboration that we will have the most impact on protecting and preserving the great outdoors,” said Kate Wilson, senior director of sustainability at Vail Resorts. “We announced Commitment to Zero in 2017, our goal to achieve a zero net operating footprint by 2030 across all our 37 resorts, and we are proud to have already made substantial progress toward that goal. Now, through the Climate Collaborative Charter, we look forward to partnering with these passionate leaders, and the entire industry, to leverage our progress and support many others on the same journey.”

As the four largest ski industry leaders unite to combat climate change, they are encouraging all mountain resorts commit to take similar action. The coalition is also working to broaden engagement and participation from its employees, guests and community members, while being inclusive of voices and perspectives from all backgrounds.

You can read the Climate Collaborative Charter in full here.