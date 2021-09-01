SIXT Partners with Small Luxury Hotels

International car company SIXT has teamed up with Small Luxury Hotels (SLH) to offer guests access to the car rental firm’s premium services.

In return, SLH will promote SIXT as their preferred partner for car rentals. Guests at the exclusive boutique hotels will be offered a first-rate service and high-end rental car models during their stay.

Regine Sixt, Senior Executive Vice President International Marketing, Sixt SE: “SLH and SIXT have a lot in common, especially when it comes to service excellence.

“Both are global leaders within the hospitality, tourism, and mobility industry; therefore, it is an obvious step for us to join forces in order to offer the highest level of service for today’s experienced affluent travellers.”