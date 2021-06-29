News

SIXT Goes Electric

SIXT Goes Electric

SIXT has added a brand-new fleet of eco-friendly electric cars, the state-of-the-art Volvo Recharge range, which comprises of a new line of pure-electric and plug-in hybrid cars.

They will be leased to SIXT customers on a long-term basis after being in-fleeted over the course of June and July.

Tim Vetters, UK Managing Director at SIXT, said: “We understand the importance of establishing a powerful and meaningful policy around ESG in order to support the wider sustainability agenda.

“This is why we wanted to be able to offer our customers cars with electrified power. We hope that this will help to ensure the future success of the electric car sector, as well as assisting us in our mission to reduce the impact of carbon emissions in daily life.”

