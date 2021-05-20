News

Sixt Cautious Despite Improved Performance

Sixt Cautious Despite Improved Performance

 SIXT has seen its business performance “brighten” in recent weeks despite current restrictions on international travel.

The car rental firm generated consolidated revenue in March at last year’s level, which was primarily due to an upturn in demand in the U.S., where the company achieved positive earnings (EBITDA) in the first quarter of the year.

This growth in demand, coupled with continuing cost controls, helped limit first quarter losses to €13.7 million.

The company achieved savings of €136 million (32 per cent compared to the same period last year) through a reduction of fleet costs of 31 per cent and a 33 per cent fall in personnel and material expenses.

“Despite the encouraging signals, we must remain cautious and monitor the further course of the pandemic closely. It is definitely too early to sound the all-clear.”

Overall, however, business performance in the period from January to March continued to be impacted by the tough, and in some cases even stricter, lockdown in Europe. As a result of this high level of uncertainty, the board continues to refrain from issuing a forecast for the full year.

Erich Sixt

Erich Sixt, CEO of Sixt SE: “The positive development in the first quarter, which continued in the month of April, gives us hope for the important second and third quarters.

“We are seeing that once COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, people have an unbridled urge to be individually mobile and travel. Sixt will benefit greatly from this with its broad product portfolio.

“The easing that has now also been announced in many European countries should have a positive impact on how demand develops.

Despite the encouraging signals, we must remain cautious and monitor the further course of the pandemic closely. It is definitely too early to sound the all-clear.”

In March, Erich Sixt announced that he was stepping down as CEO after 50 years in charge; he is set to be replaced by his sons, Alexander and Konstantin Sixt, who have both served on the management board.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

EU Agrees to Allow More Visitors as Disagreements Over Vaccine Passport Continue

Fionn DavenportMay 20, 2021
Read More

ThemeParkBeds.com Launches Disney’s 2022 Early Booking Offer and Booking Incentive for Agents

Fionn DavenportMay 19, 2021
Read More

Spain Eases Travel Restrictions for Fitur Trade Show

Fionn DavenportMay 19, 2021
Read More

IATA: Open Borders to Vaccinated Visitors

Fionn DavenportMay 19, 2021
Read More

Closure of Shannon Base is ‘Devastating’

Fionn DavenportMay 19, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Scores First Win in Fight Against Aid to Airlines

Fionn DavenportMay 19, 2021
Read More

JetBlue to Bring Low Fares Transatlantic Travel

Fionn DavenportMay 19, 2021
Read More

Namaste With Nevis for World Meditation Day

Fionn DavenportMay 19, 2021
Read More

Air France in Flight to Canada Powered by Cooking Oil

Fionn DavenportMay 19, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn