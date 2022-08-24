SEARCH
Singapore Promotes LQBT Tourism After Gay Marriage Ban was Lifted
Singapore Promotes LQBT Tourism After Gay Marriage Ban was Lifted

The ban on gay marriage was lifted in Singapore on Monday for inhabitants and tourists travelling there.

The decision to end the colonial era ban was long overdue. However, it is still unlikely to end discrimination in areas of the state which are particularly conservative.

The announcement by Singapore’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong to repeal the ‘377A law’ on Sunday was met with hope and relief by members of the community.

Lee Hsien Loong

Global tourism is moving towards equality and is one of the major themes currently in the travel and tourism industry. Gay bars, clubs and hotels are due to open and become more widespread in Singapore soon.

Asia Pacific tourism is delighted with this emerging and equal market. The promotion of the idea and the inclusive approach will help the business to target the maximum amount of tourists in the country.

