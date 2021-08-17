News

Silversea Introduces Bonus Commission for Agents

Silversea is now offering a bonus commission of €180 to agents in Ireland who book selected cruises before 30 September, 2021.

The bonus will be added to any base rate commission earned by individual agents, and is only available on voyages sailing between 1 April and 31 December, 2022.

The luxury cruise company also said the bonus commission can be earned on bookings made using future cruise credit, but all bookings must be confirmed by 30 September.

Peter Shanks, Silversea’s Managing Director UK & Ireland, said: “We are so grateful for the support of our travel agent partners – and these initiatives are designed to give them every ounce of support during these tricky times.

“We are especially pleased with the traction on 2022 sailings for Silversea, early proof that both pent-up demand and the growing interest in smaller ultra-luxury ships will lead to a sustained pathway back to future growth.”

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

