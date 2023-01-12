Silversea Cruises Unveils Revolutionary New Ship

Silversea Cruises – the luxury cruise arm of Royal Caribbean – has unveiled its revolutionary new ship, the Silver Nova.

The Silver Nova will be one of the most environmentally-conscious ships ever built and will include the largest number of bars, restaurants and lounges of any luxury cruise ship.

It will house 728 guests and will launch in August.

“In addition to her pioneering sustainability credentials, Silver Nova will unlock a new luxury experience for our guests, offering an industry-leading variety of bars, lounges, and restaurants with an entirely new design approach for Silversea,” said Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises.

“Silver Nova represents a milestone in our strategy to build the perfect ship for every itinerary, with her array of venues enhancing the guest experience to a new level. Pushing boundaries in ultra-luxury travel, she will enrich the social aspect of cruising to unprecedented levels, fostering the strong sense of community that is core to life on board each Silversea ship. Her openness to the destinations she visits will offer guests a new way of connecting with the world.”