Silversea Cruises Unveils Refurbishment Plans for World’s Most Luxurious Expedition Ship, Silver Endeavour

The leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line, Silversea Cruises, has unveiled details of the upcoming refurbishment planned for Silver Endeavour℠, the world’s most luxurious expedition ship.

Following a successful inaugural season in Antarctica, Silversea’s newest expedition ship will enter the San Giorgio del Porto shipyard in Genoa, Italy, on April 3, 2023, emerging with an array of enhancements that will evolve the onboard and expedition experiences for guests. Responding to high demand for the ship’s most spacious accommodations, Silversea will craft six new upper suites on deck eight, as well as four new suites on deck five, introducing two new suite categories that will immerse travellers even deeper into the destination.



“Silver Endeavour’s refurbishment will strengthen her status as the world’s most luxurious expedition ship,” said Roberto Bruzzone, Silversea’s Senior Vice President of Marine Operations. “With our guests’ cruise experience in mind, we are broadening her range of accommodation options by introducing two new suite categories, enriching a selection of public venues, and creating space for addition crew members to maintain one of the industry’s highest crew-to-guest ratios. Building on the success of her inaugural Antarctic season, Silver Endeavour will welcome travellers in the Arctic from June 2023, offering deeper connections and greater destination reach than ever.”



10 NEW SUITES, INCLUDING SIX UPPER SUITES AND TWO NEW CATEGORIES



Replacing the former helicopter hangar amidships, Silversea will install two Master Suites and four Signature Suites, introducing two new suite categories to increase guests’ accommodation options. Starboard side on deck five, four Classic Veranda Suites will replace the Medical Centre, which will relocate to the space currently occupied by the Casino on deck four.

MASTER SUITES

Offering one of the strongest connections with the destination in ultra-luxury expedition cruising, Silver Endeavour’s two new Master Suites, located towards the ship’s aft, will provide uninterrupted, 270-degree views from their 29m² (312ft²) verandas and large living areas, thanks to panoramic, vaulted glazing. Spacious, at 108m² (1,163ft²), the two Master suites will feature expansive living and dining areas; perfectly proportioned bedrooms with king-sized or twin beds, and a walk-in closet; and a roomy bathroom with a walk-in shower, and separate whirlpool bath. The living room will include a convertible sofa to accommodate a third guest.

SIGNATURE SUITES

Four new Signature Suites, ranging from 67m² to 78m² (721ft²-850ft²), will welcome guests in spacious luxury, offering an open living room and dining area; an expansive bedroom with king-sized or twin beds, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a walk-in closet; and an adjoining bathroom, complete with a generously sized walk-in shower, and whirlpool bath. The living room will include a convertible sofa to accommodate a third guest, as well as floor-to-ceiling glass doors offering far-reaching views. Spacious verandas of between 16m² and 25m² (167ft²-269ft²) will provide ideal spots from which guests can relax and admire the destination.

CLASSIC VERANDA SUITES

Four Classic Veranda Suites will be installed on the ship’s starboard side on deck five, maintaining the traditional layout, features, and amenities of Silversea’s existing Veranda Suites. Each of the 33m² (356ft²) suites will include a veranda of 5m² (52ft²) and will welcome guests in the cruise line’s trademark level of comfort.

Moreover, the removal of the Casino on deck four will create space for four new crew cabins, which will host seven additional crew members to maintain Silversea’s unparalleled service standards and expedition experience. As well as bolstering the ship’s hotel team, the extra cabins will enlarge the ship’s expedition team to 22—offering guests greater access to more specialists for a deeper immersion into the destination.



Upcoming enhancements will also include the installation of handcrafted Lalique crystal panels in La Dame®—Silversea’s signature French restaurant, which offers guests one of the most elegant fine dining experiences at sea.



SILVER ENDEAVOUR: TAKING GUESTS DEEPER INTO POLAR REGIONS



Silver Endeavour’s inaugural season in Antarctica included numerous highlights that demonstrate her advanced expedition capabilities. On November 24, for example, Silver Endeavour became the season’s first cruise ship to cross the Antarctic Circle, journeying as far south as Marguerite Bay. Other highlights from her inaugural season include the first-ever naming ceremony in the spectacular Lemaire Channel; the Antarctica premiere of long-term Silversea collaborator Steve McCurry’s biopic, McCurry: The Pursuit of Color; and the meeting of three Silversea ships in the White Continent in December – Silver Endeavour, Silver Wind®, and Silver Cloud®.



Following Silver Endeavour’s refurbishment in Genoa, she will undertake two voyages in the British Isles and Iceland, before embarking upon her inaugural Arctic season from June 3, with nine voyages set to include many of the Polar Region’s most remote destinations, including Pond Inlet, Cape York, and Qaanaaq, among others.