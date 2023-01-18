Silversea Cruises Appoints Industry Veteran as Senior Vice President of Global Sales

SEARCH
By Geoff Percival
Silversea Cruises – the luxury arm of Royal Caribbean – has appointed Massimo Brancaleoni as its new senior vice-president of global sales in a major boost to its global sales team.

Mr Brancaleoni will boost Silversea’s global sales strategies across all marketing channels.

He is an industry veteran, with 25 years experience – most recently holding the position of senior vice president of global sales at Costa Cruises.

“We are delighted to welcome Massimo Brancaleoni as SVP Global Sales, as we continue to bolster our global sales team to sustain our unprecedented growth trajectory,” said Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises.

“Massimo’s wealth of experience and his international background will prove crucial as we further strengthen our position as the world’s leading ultra-luxury cruise line. This is an entirely new role for Silversea, which demonstrates our commitment to continuous growth and our deep partnership with our travel advisor community. Massimo’s strategic expertise will prove key as he drives sales globally, across all channels,” she said.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
