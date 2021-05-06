News

Sign up to Our Newsletter and Win a Family Ticket for the Zoo!

Sign up to Our Newsletter and Win a Family Ticket for the Zoo!

ITTN Ireland is launching its brand new newsletter this week, and to mark the occasion we’re running a competition to win a family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children to visit Dublin Zoo.

And all you have to do to be in with a chance to win is to sign up to the newsletter – which will deliver updates, news and offers about the whole of Ireland.

Yes, it’s that easy! So if you’d like those tickets, all you have to do is sign up to the newsletter here.

And, while you’re at it, you can check out our sister site ITTN Ireland, which will keep you up to date with all travel-related news, features, offers and ideas for how best to enjoy this wonderful island of ours.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Video: Paul Hackett of ClickandGo Talks to Sharon Jordan after ITAA Meeting with the Oireachtas

Fionn DavenportMay 6, 2021
Read More

Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Scaling Back Safety Protocols

Fionn DavenportMay 6, 2021
Read More

Celebrity Returns to Galapagos this Summer

Fionn DavenportMay 6, 2021
Read More

Lidl to Sell Rapid Antigen Tests – With Limit on How Many Customers Can Buy

Fionn DavenportMay 6, 2021
Read More

Tui Slashes Cost of Covid Tests

Fionn DavenportMay 6, 2021
Read More

Trainline Hails ‘First Signs of Recovery’

Fionn DavenportMay 6, 2021
Read More

Coveney: Non-Essential travel Could Resume in July for Vaccinated

Fionn DavenportMay 6, 2021
Read More

Mary Means Business!

Fionn DavenportMay 6, 2021
Read More

Princess Unveils ‘Dine My Way’ for Flexible Dining at Sea

Fionn DavenportMay 6, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn