Showstoppers – Entertainment & Dining onboard Emerald Princess

Entertainment Doesn’t Do Justice to This Talent

I’ve been onboard a fair few cruises in my time and taken in my fair share of entertainment and shows in my days sailing and travelling across the globe but my god, can this lady sing. Onboard the Emerald Princess, the very fortunate guests were treated to an absolute masterclass in how to captivate an audience. Our songstress for the evening was none other than Mary Byrne who initially found fame as a successful finalist in X Factor and can now easily be classed as a national treasure. She is the kind, Irish mammy who would stitch a button on your jacket there and then if you needed it (and, for a few teen heart-throbs that have since found global stardom, she did while also belting out beautiful, powerful, soulful songs to an adoring audience each week). Live, her voice gives you chills.

Speciality Dining

I digress, and will also tell you about the fabulous food for guests onboard the Emerald Princess. Speciality Dining onboard the Emerald Princess is exceptional.

Crown Grill Steakhouse

The Crown Grill is a classic Steakhouse which gives the well-known St. Stephen’s Green restaurant a run for its money. At a very reasonable price point of a $29 surcharge per person, this is a must-have and should be booked the second you board to avoid disappointment. Having come highly recommended from the Princess of Cruises, Rebecca Kelly, I stole her husband for the evening and dined with Paul in the last two seats available in the restaurant. We bonded over the meaty goodness on offer. If I was on a Princess Premier package, which offers two speciality dining visits as part of my cruise, I’d dine here twice. It’s that good. It was voted the “Best Cruise Ship Steakhouses” by USA TODAY and I’d concur, while not a connoisseur of fine dining, I do love my steak.

Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria

On the Friday night of the [email protected], we dined in Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, one of Princess Cruises’ signature speciality dining options. On offer is sumptuous, handmade pasta courses made by their Italian chefs. Plate upon plate of delicious pasta dishes awaits you here. The menu is vast with excellent speciality cocktails and all for a surcharge of $25 per person.

Salty Dog Gastropub

Another award-winning restaurant onboard the Emerald Princess is the Salty Dog Gastropub which earned the accolade “Best Burger at Sea” by Cruise Critic. This menu was created by famed chef Ernesto Uchimura and offers fairly fancy pub grub options including a rib eye burger with a broad selection of beers, ciders, wines by the glass and cocktails too. This restaurant has a surcharge of $18 per person for guests and came highly recommended by the Irish travel trade who dined there this week.