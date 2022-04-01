Sharon Jordan with her Head in the Clouds – Madeira Fam

ITTN’s Sharon Jordan continues her adventure in Madeira with a mountain adventure.

The group was treated to an adventure through Funchal National Park with Mountain Expedition which offers jeep safari tours on Madeira Island.

Madeira Mountain Expedition

Mountain Expedition offers jeep safari tours allowing guests to discover the beautiful places of Madeira. The vehicles steer alongside steep ravines and wind their way up Madeira’s ancient laurel forests where the spectacular plateau of Paul da Serra reveals herself. This trip is an opportunity to embark on an exciting off-road adventure with the local pathfinders of Madeira Island.

There is a broad range of itineraries on offer including full and half-day tours with expeditions covering: “The Amazing West”, “The Enchanting North”, “Nun’s Valley & Sea Cliff” and “The Best of the South” with prices starting from €35 per person (Adult)/€17.50 per child (ages 3-11) at time of print. There are also catamaran & jeep safaris covering the beautiful landscape and abundance of wild sea life including turtles, dolphins and whales from €70 per adult/€35 per child (ages 3 – 11) at time of print. Under threes are free.

If you want something tailor-made or a VIP tour, this can also be arranged. Equally, for groups, add activities such as a painting or culinary workshop to the itinerary – check out their website for holiday inspiration here.

The group continued on the Journey of Maderia onboard a mountain adventure. Starting with some reforestation in Funchal National Park, they continued on to the highest point on the island where they stood high above the clouds.



Ending the evening with a glass of wine to accompany a tasty cheese and meats platter, they toasted their hosts and watched the sunset over a glorious day in Maderia.