Sharon Jordan onboard Norwegian Prima – An Elevated Experience

ITTN’s Sharon Jordan is onboard NCL’s latest and greatest Norwegian Prima designed to elevate every expectation. She is the first of six new ships in its class and entered service in August this year.

Here is the first look at some of the fantastic onboard facilities and eateries available.

She can host almost 3,100 guests onboard her 294m long hull with those onboard able to enjoy unparalleled experiences from a 3-level race track at sea, an interactive and tech-immersive mini-golf for all ages and a ten-storey tall slide aptly named The Drop & The Rush. For little ones, there are the kids’ Aqua Park plus the Splash Academy with creative play, sports and more. For the not-so-little ones, there is also The Stadium with a few twists on classic games and The Wave, NCL’s first tidal wave water slide.

Dine at the Indulge Food Hall with a variety of mini-restaurants and food trucks that serve everything from Mexican tacos to Indian tandoori and more. Enjoy indoor or outdoor dining and don’t forget Coco’s for chocolate treats. Opt for The Local Bar & Grill for classic pub grub produced at an elevated level and enjoy favourite comfort foods with a beer or a cocktail on tap while watching a match. At Hudson’s enjoy the 270-degree view or check out The Commodore Room for classic favourites and new dishes. There’s also Surfside Café & Grill for dining morning, noon and evening, again with indoor and outdoor seating.

Be sure to stay #ittnswitchedon as she reports all this week from Amsterdam right up to Southampton, UK.