Sharon Jordan and Emer Roche Chat with Tolene van der Merwe, Director of the Malta Tourism Authority

Sharon Jordan and Emer Roche recently had the pleasure of sitting down with Tolene van der Merwe, Director of the Malta Tourism Authority at the Holiday World Show 2023 in the RDS.

Tolene spoke passionately of Malta’s unique appeal due to its prehistoric temples, fantastic scuba diving and its beautiful capital Valletta.

Maltese food is one of Europe’s hidden culinary gems. Influenced by Mediterranean fare; fresh seafood and ripe produce are all part of the island’s cuisine.

While Malta is attractive to single people and couples, it also provides fun for families in safe and tranquil environments. There is a plethora of beaches to choose from: some fully-developed resorts offering all the requisite facilities, others more secluded, quieter and pristine.

With a rich history and culture dating back thousands of years, the islands offer endless opportunities for sightseeing and exploration. Roman ruins, prehistoric temples, medieval castles and walled cities, are just a few of the historical attractions that families can visit for that unique cultural experience.

Maltese Wines are growing in popularity. Tolene spoke about a penchant for chilled red wine throughout the islands which sounded delicious and refreshing.

International grape varieties grown there include Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, Grenache, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Carignan, Chenin Blanc and Moscato.

Reaching Malta from Dublin has become easier than ever with a regular Ryanair route.