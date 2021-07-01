Sharon Harney Appointed General Manager of Cassidy Travel

Breaking News: Sharon Harney has been appointed General Manager of Cassidy Travel.
A big warm ITTN congratulations from us to you!
More details to follow in tomorrow’s news.
Sharon Jordan, Managing Director and Owner Irish Travel Trade Network, has worked in the Irish Travel Industry for over two decades, having worked for many different Irish and Global Organisations. Sharon has accumulated experience in a wide variety of disciplines before her latest venture in the acquisition of The Irish Travel Trade Network and Business Traveller Ireland in 2020.
