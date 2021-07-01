News

Sharon Harney Appointed General Manager of Cassidy Travel

Breaking News: Sharon Harney has been appointed General Manager of Cassidy Travel.
A big warm ITTN congratulations from us to you!
More details to follow in tomorrow’s news.
