Share the Love – Cupcakes for Agents on Travel Agent Day!

To celebrate Travel Agent’s Day on Friday, 22nd July, ITTN’s Shane Cullen and Jack Goddard took to the road with boxes of tasty treats to cheer up travel agents on their special day!

On a road trip with a cargo of cupcakes, the roaming reporters stopped at Abbey Travel on Middle Abbey Street, American Holidays on Exchequer Street, Cassidy Travel in St. Stephen’s Green and Cassidy Travel on Liffey Street, Oroko Travel in Clonskeagh and Shane’s old haunt, Killiney Travel in Killiney Shopping Centre.