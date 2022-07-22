SEARCH
Share the Love – Cupcakes for Agents on Travel Agent Day!

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
To celebrate Travel Agent’s Day on Friday, 22nd July, ITTN’s Shane Cullen and Jack Goddard took to the road with boxes of tasty treats to cheer up travel agents on their special day!

On a road trip with a cargo of cupcakes, the roaming reporters stopped at Abbey Travel on Middle Abbey Street, American Holidays on Exchequer Street, Cassidy Travel in St. Stephen’s Green and Cassidy Travel on Liffey Street, Oroko Travel in Clonskeagh and Shane’s old haunt, Killiney Travel in Killiney Shopping Centre.

Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
