Shannon’s new screening system means shorter wait times and no more limits on liquids

Shannon Airport today (18 October) unveiled a new €2.5m passenger security screening system that should halve the time passengers spend going through security – and also eliminates the 100ml limit on carry-on liquids.

“We are very proud of this project which uses cutting-edge technology and is expected to considerably shorten the dwell time in the airport’s security screening area,” said Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group.

“It is the latest in a €17 million programme of works underway at the airport campus. Among these are a new €12.7 million Hold Baggage Screening facility which will be completed shortly, a series of airfield upgrade works, the extension of an airside covered walkway, and the upgrade to the customs channel and exit into the arrival’s hall in the terminal building. All of these projects are designed to futureproof the airport in the years ahead,” she added.

High Tech Security Screening

The new high-tech security screening system makes the removal of laptops and liquids from cabin bags a thing of the past and combined with the latest technologically advanced security scanning equipment, it reduces touch points, and will make the passenger journey through security quicker and easier.

The project which required considerable planning took five months to complete. It involved the installation of the latest in security scanners by Rhode and Schwarz, and installation of EDS for Cabin Baggage C3 Xray technology by Smiths Detection, with an automated tray return system.

“Our new security screening facility is a fantastic innovation and is the latest enhancement to the passenger journey at Shannon. For our customers it means a quick, smoother and easier experience. This, along with our combined USA TSA and Europe security screening, gives Shannon a unique edge over other airports internationally and lives up to our brand promise to make our airport experience even easier,” says John Francis, Shannon Airport Security Manager.

No Limit on Liquids

As part of the project new larger airport trays designed to hold cabin bags have replaced the smaller airport trays. With this new system all liquid, gels, aerosols, creams, pastes and baby food, medicines and special dietary products that would previously have had to be put into clear sealed plastic bags and presented separate to hand luggage, can now remain packed in cabin bags.

The restriction on liquids of more than 100ml no longer applies, and passengers can travel with larger quantities of liquids as long as they fit into a cabin bag. In addition, electrical items, laptops and tablets no longer have to be separately screened and can remain in cabin bags which of course means less trays per passenger. Therefore, less divesting, less repacking which means more time to avail of the airport’s retail and food and beverage offering.

