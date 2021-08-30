News

Shannon O’Dowd to Leave Etihad

Shannon O’Dowd has announced her departure as Account Manager with Etihad Airlines.

Jason Kearns will be replacing Shannon O’Dowd as Account Manager with Etihad

In a note to the trade, she announced that her last day would be tomorrow, 31 August.

“I have taken the decision stay at home and mind our Son George who will turn one year old this September,” she said.

“It has not been the easiest decision to make as I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in the airline and travel industry working alongside you all, but I would like to make the most of this precious time while we have it.”

“I want to thank you all so much for all the support, encouragement, fun times and most importantly friendship I have received throughout my time in the Travel Industry.”

Shannon has been in the role for seven years, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her, including all at ITTN.

She also announced that Jason Kearns, ex Qatar Airways, will be joining Etihad as Account Manager in her stead – a friendly face to make up for Shannon’s departure!

“So it is not Goodbye, just so long for a little while when hopefully our paths can cross once again.”

We hope to see you soon, Shannon, and wish you and your family all the best in the meantime.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

