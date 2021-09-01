Shannon Group Welcomes Return of Aer Lingus Heathrow Service to Shannon

Shannon Group has welcomed the return of the Aer Lingus London Heathrow service to Shannon Airport.

The service will operate for ten weeks from 13 September during the closure of Cork Airport for runway upgrade works.

Aer Lingus will operate an A321LR aircraft six out of seven days on the Shannon to Heathrow route, with an A320 operating on Mondays.

The Shannon to Heathrow service was withdrawn as a result of the pandemic. Prior to this the service had been popular, particularly for business travellers, due to Heathrow’s hub status and onward connections to international marketplaces across the globe.

Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “It is great to see the Heathrow service return to Shannon in what has been, and continues to be, an extremely difficult period for the aviation sector.

“We will be working closely with Aer Lingus to build the service and to resume long-haul services, however, airlines make decisions on routes based on a number of factors, one of the most important of which is how many passengers will travel on their flight.

“The best way to ensure the Heathrow service and indeed other routes, remain for the long term is for people to support them.

“We have already seen encouraging up-take for the range of 18 air services we have launched since the lifting of travel restrictions.”

Flight schedule for London Heathrow/Shannon service

EI385 will depart London Heathrow at 14:45 and arrive in Shannon at 16:10 on Monday through Friday and Sunday.

EI385 will depart London Heathrow at 14:20 and arrive in Shannon at 15:45 on Saturdays.

EI386 will depart Shannon at 17:00 and arrive in London Heathrow at 18:25 every day.

Shannon’s General Outlook

Commenting on the general outlook at Shannon, Ms Considine added: “With Heathrow starting on 13 September, our new Luton service due to begin operation at the end of October and our existing Stansted and Gatwick services, we have the best connectivity to London airports since 2009 when we last had services to all four of the largest London airports.

“We have significant Covid-19 safety measures in place and our passengers can be confident when they choose to fly Shannon that we are focused on making their journey through the airport an easy and enjoyable experience.”

“We would like to thank our customers for their loyalty and ask them for their continued support as we navigate our way back to recovery and growth which will take some time yet.”