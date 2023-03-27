Shannon Airport’s Summer 2023 Schedule Officially Takes Off

Shannon Airport’s 2023 summer schedule to 33 destinations has officially launched as five new services took-off in just 24 hours, this past weekend.

Over the weekend, the very first Ryanair flights to Naples, Porto, Béziers, Newcastle and Liverpool took to the skies, as part of Shannon’s summer schedule, which offers 33 services to 11 countries – a 14% increase in routes on 2019.

The 2023 schedule boasts six new services to add to firm holiday favourites from across Europe, the UK and the US. Five of the new services were announced by Ryanair last year, and all officially commenced within a 24-hour period between Sunday March 26 and Monday March 27. A daily service to the international hub of Chicago O’Hare Airport with United, is due to commence in May.

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said: “We are expecting a busy summer with services to 33 destinations on over 280 weekly flights. Our summer schedule includes increased frequency on 11 services providing over 370,000 extra seats. This is fantastic news for our customers, and we would encourage people to support these by flying Shannon.

“Our team have worked hard to secure our new services, and we are delighted to see five of them take-off this weekend, officially marking the launch of our summer season.

“We are looking forward to welcoming passengers from across the country as they enjoy the ease of travelling through Shannon Airport. Due to our state-of-the-art seamless security screening system, which eliminates the need to remove liquids and electronics from your cabin bag, the average journey time from the carpark to the gate is less than 15 minutes. This, along with our US preclearance facility, our age friendly status and our sensory room, provides a hassle-free journey for our passengers, as they set off on those well-deserved breaks.”

This summer Ryanair will operate 27 routes from Shannon, representing a 42% growth on Ryanair summer services in 2019. The airline will also have three based aircraft at Shannon, providing over 180 weekly flights to sun and city break destinations from the airport.

Transatlantic services at the airport will also receive a boost with the addition of United’s new daily Chicago service, which commences from May. The new destination is one of four US services from Shannon, along with daily services to New York (JFK) and Boston with Aer Lingus, and Newark with United.

Other holiday options from Shannon Airport this summer include Alicante, Barcelona, Birmingham, Budapest, Corfu, Edinburgh, Faro, Fuerteventura, Kaunas, Krakow, Lanzarote, Liverpool, London, Malaga, Malta, Manchester, Marseille, Palma, Paris, Tenerife, Warsaw, and Wroclaw.

Shannon’s new summer schedule is being supported by a major advertising campaign which targets audiences in all four provinces across billboards, press, YouTube, social media channels and cinema advertising.