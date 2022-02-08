Shannon Airport signs Toulouse Declaration for Decarbonisation of Aviation

Shannon Airport has signed up to the Toulouse Declaration on Future Sustainability and Decarbonisation of Aviation

The declaration recognises the need for immediate action to decarbonise aviation.

The Toulouse Declaration marks the first time that European Governments, the European Commission, industry, unions and other key stakeholders formally align on aviation decarbonisation.

Commenting on the initiative, Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI EUROPE said: “Each and every airport undersigning this Declaration is making a tangible difference to our future as an industry, as an economy and as a society. They continue to demonstrate ambition, vision and excellence in their sustainable actions. I admire and applaud each and every one of them.”

Almost 200 European airports are now certified under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme including daa.