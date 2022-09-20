SEARCH
News

Shannon Airport Shortlisted for National Age Friendly Awards

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Shannon Airport and Ireland West Airport have been shortlisted for a National Age Friendly Award. 

Both airports became the first airports in the world to be recognised as Age Friendly, endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), in June of this year. 

The airports have now jointly been shortlisted for the Age Friendly Transport Award which recognises the vital difference that the availability of good quality, easily accessible, user friendly and reliable transport options can make to an older person. 

The awards, which will be held in Dromoland Castle, County Clare, will be the first Age Friendly Awards held since 2019 due to the impact of the pandemic and will be hosted by Clare County Council. 

CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine said: Making the passengers’ journey as easy as possible is at the core of everything we do here at Shannon Airport. Our team worked hard to get Shannon Airport recognised as one of the first Age Friendly Airports in the world, along with Ireland West Airport.  

“We implemented a number of initiatives across the airport to make it easily accessible and user-friendly for all ages, including designated age-friendly parking, better signage, and covered walkways from aircraft into the terminal, as well as our high-tech security scanning system which removes the 100ml only rule for liquids carried in cabin bags. 

“We are very proud to be shortlisted under the Transport Award category,she continued. 

The primary aim of the National Age Friendly Awards is to recognise and reward achievement in age friendly initiatives around Ireland.  

