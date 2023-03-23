Shannon Airport Saw Surge in Passenger Numbers in January and February

The number of passengers travelling through Shannon Airport during January and February of this year showed a significant hike on pre-pandemic figures, as published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) this week.

In January, the number of people travelling through Shannon Airport was up by 21% compared to January 2019, and was 22% higher when compared to the same period in 2020.

In February, passenger numbers were up by 17% compared to the same month in 2019, and 12% when compared to February 2020.

The total increase in passenger traffic for both months combined versus the same period in 2019 is 19% and 17% on 2020 figures.

Commenting on the positive rise in passenger traffic, CEO of the Shannon Airport Group Mary Considine said, “We are pleased with the increase in passenger numbers at Shannon Airport throughout January and February this year compared with pre pandemic figures.

“We are expecting a busy Summer with 33 destinations to 11 countries on offer from Shannon across the US, UK, and Europe. Our summer schedule includes six new destinations and increased weekly frequencies on 11 routes, providing over 370,000 extra seats for our customers.

“We would like to thank all our passengers for their continued support, and we look forward to making their journey through the airport as easy as possible as they set off on their travels.”

Last year, Shannon Airport welcomed over 1.51 million passengers to the airport, a 300% increase on 2021 figures, and an 88% recovery of 2019 passenger levels.