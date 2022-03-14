Shannon Airport Launches New Ryanair Service to France

Shannon Airport has announced a new service with Ryanair to France.

The route will begin connecting Shannon to the port city of Marseille from early May.

The first scheduled service with Ryanair to Marseille will commence from Wednesday 4th May. The route will operate twice weekly, each Wednesday and Saturday.

Wednesday

16.00: Depart Shannon

19.25: Arrive in Marseille Saturday

08.45: Depart Shannon

12:10 Arrive in Marseille

It follows the airport’s recent announcement of Barcelona with Ryanair, which is due to commence later this month.

Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group, has warmly welcomed the news and said: “This is really positive news for Shannon Airport. Having connectivity to France is another win for the region. A service to Marseille from Shannon is fantastic for our passengers, bringing them directly to the southern coast of France near Toulon, St Tropez, Cannes, Monaco and more.

The new Marseille service is part of Ryanair’s summer schedule which will deliver over 67 weekly flights from Shannon Airport to 22 destinations in 2022.