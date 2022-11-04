SEARCH
Shannon Airport Group to Host Charity Christmas Fashion Show at Dromoland Castle

By Emer Roche
The Shannon Airport Group is taking to the fashion runway for a gorgeous evening of style hosted by Celia Holman Lee in aid of two charities.

The event will be held in the 5-star Dromoland Castle on 17 November and will raise funds for the Group’s two designated charities – Clare Cancer Support, Sláinte an Chláir and Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin.

The show will be hosted by Ms Holman Lee, while staff from The Shannon Airport Group will hit the catwalk, along with models from the Celia Holman Lee Agency.

Guests can shop at the event’s pop-up Christmas Market, featuring stalls from handcrafted candles, photography, fashion, beauty, and sweet treats.

Launching the event, Celia Holman Lee said, “I am delighted to host The Shannon Airport Group’s Charity Christmas Fashion show. The event promises to be a wonderful night, featuring some of the region’s fantastic boutiques, and all for two great causes close to all our hearts”.

Styles from some of the region’s finest boutiques will be featured.

To date, The Shannon Group have raised over €350k since the charity programme started in 2014.

Styles from some of the region’s boutiques will be featured, including Catherine McCormack boutique, Willow, Caroline Mitchell, County Boutique, Kimono, Ela Maria, Marion Murphy Cooney, BEO, Joanne’s Boutique, Brass, Patrick Burke’s Menswear and The Ivory Closet.

Tickets are priced at €35 and are available to book on Eventbrite.

Alternatively, email [email protected] to arrange to collect a ticket from the committee at Shannon Airport.

