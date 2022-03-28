Shannon Airport Celebrates Inaugural Malta Flight

A Busy Weekend at Shannon Airport saw Ryanair’s inaugural flight to Malta.

Shannon Airport was marking many milestones over the weekend. On Sunday, 27 March 2022, the airport celebrated the inaugural flight to Malta with Ryanair. The route will fly twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays, through to the end of October.

Yesterday also saw the Shannon – Heathrow service restored, which will provide twenty flights a week. In addition, Sunday saw the popular Ryanair service from Shannon to Palma, Mallorca return. The flight will operate three times a week (Wednesdays, Fridays & Sundays). In addition, today sees United Airlines flight to Newark/New York resume.