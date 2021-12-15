Shane Cullen to join ITTN Group

Irish Travel Trade Network is delighted to announce the appointment of Shane Cullen as Managing Editor. His responsibilities will cover the entire ITTN group content and social media including our consumer based TravelTimes.ie site which will launch in the new year.

Managing Director, Sharon Jordan, said: “We are thrilled to have Shane join the team. He comes to ITTN at a crucial time in its development as we build on the past 12 months.

“Over the last eleven months ITTN has increased its reach to 140,000 visits per month, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.

“We can safely say we are the largest Trade Platform in the country offering unrivalled coverage.”

On joining the team Shane commented: “I’m delighted to be joining Sharon and the superb team at ITTN. I have really admired what they have accomplished in the last year and I am very excited to be taking on the role of Managing Editor”

Continued Expansion

Fionn Davenport will remain as Group Editor, focusing on the overall development and strategy of the ITTN group, as well as special projects.

He added: “Shane’s appointment is a testament to ITTN’s ambition. Attracting someone of his abilities and talent is going to make a big difference to the group and I look forward to working with him.”

Day-to-day responsibility for ITTN’s daily newsletter, Today’s News Today, will pass to Leona Kenny, who has been appointed News Reporter.

All the team at ITTN are excited to start working with Shane in the coming weeks.