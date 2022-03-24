Set Your Sights on the City of Angels with Los Angeles Tourism

Los Angeles’ Comeback Story is unfolding in Southern California after a monumental year of exciting development and new experiences.

L.A. Tourism is inviting travel agents to a series of on-demand webinars to discover what is new in the region including new hotels, attractions, experiences, and more.

In addition to the latest news, travel trade partners will learn what their clients can expect as they start their own comeback story in the City of Angels.

Viewers will also experience an exclusive virtual tour of the revamped Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood.

“The importance of travel trade to Los Angeles can’t be overstated,” said Kathy Smits, Senior VP, Global Tourism. “We are so grateful for the continued support of our valued partners and hope these webinars will serve as a useful tool.”

The on-demand webinar can be accessed at any time and represents the first in a series of travel trade webinars promoting L.A.

Travel sellers can visit the Webinar Library to rewatch the What’s New webinar as needed and keep an eye out for new webinars in the future. Visit the webinar library at www.discoverlosangeles.com/traveltrade/webinar-library.