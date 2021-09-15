News

Seratonin September Sale: Aer Lingus Offers Over 1m Seats

Seratonin September Sale: Aer Lingus Offers Over 1m Seats

Aer Lingus has today launched Autumn Winter deals on over 1 million seats, with great fare offers to a variety of destinations including Faro, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote for sun-seekers.

Also on offer are deals to Paris and Lisbon for city-breakers, Munich and Prague for Christmas markets and Geneva and Lyon for ski enthusiasts across the winter months.

Tickets start at €29.99 one-way, including all taxes and charges. Offers are valid for travel between 1 October 2021 and 17 February 2021.

Aer Lingus’ Chief Customer Officer, Susanne Carberry, said: “After a slow summer, we are thrilled to be welcoming customers back on board this winter, bringing them to the sun, offering much needed stress relief and reuniting families and friends.

“Our research clearly demonstrates that the Irish public is excited to travel again, and Aer Lingus is ready and waiting to make that happen, offering a safe, comfortable and enjoyable flight experience to Europe and beyond.”

All tickets come with the ‘Book with Confidence’ proposition, which allows passengers to change their reservation at the last minute, until 31 December 2021.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Ryanair Invests €50m in New Aviation Centre

Leona KennySeptember 15, 2021
Read More

SWISS Trials New Concept to Reduce Food Waste on Board

Fionn DavenportSeptember 15, 2021
Read More

Royal Caribbean Launches New Instant Booking Bonuses for Agents

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Etihad Aims for Digital Reset with Amadeus Deal

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

SIXT Plans New Robotaxi Service

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Registration Now Open for Ireland ‘Selling Cruise Day’

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday from ITTN’s Katie McGowan

Allie SheehanSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

New Sales Deal with Lufthansa and Travelport Champion NDC

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Brittany Ferries to get €25m Boost from New Partnership

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn