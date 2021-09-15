Seratonin September Sale: Aer Lingus Offers Over 1m Seats

Aer Lingus has today launched Autumn Winter deals on over 1 million seats, with great fare offers to a variety of destinations including Faro, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote for sun-seekers.

Also on offer are deals to Paris and Lisbon for city-breakers, Munich and Prague for Christmas markets and Geneva and Lyon for ski enthusiasts across the winter months.

Tickets start at €29.99 one-way, including all taxes and charges. Offers are valid for travel between 1 October 2021 and 17 February 2021.

Aer Lingus’ Chief Customer Officer, Susanne Carberry, said: “After a slow summer, we are thrilled to be welcoming customers back on board this winter, bringing them to the sun, offering much needed stress relief and reuniting families and friends.

“Our research clearly demonstrates that the Irish public is excited to travel again, and Aer Lingus is ready and waiting to make that happen, offering a safe, comfortable and enjoyable flight experience to Europe and beyond.”

All tickets come with the ‘Book with Confidence’ proposition, which allows passengers to change their reservation at the last minute, until 31 December 2021.