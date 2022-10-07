Send Those Taste Buds into Orbit as “Savor NYC” Launches!

SEARCH
NYC expert to the Irish travel trade, Tryphavana Cross updates us on NYC & Company as it launches Savor NYC: a yearlong celebration of New York City’s dynamic culinary offerings, encouraging visitation to neighbourhoods and dining enclaves across all five boroughs. This initiative covers the range of cuisine, dining experiences, price points and locations. As always, NYC is focused on promoting local so whether it’s Manhattan or Staten Island, Queens Brooklyn or the Bronx, the city wants visitors to explore the five boroughs and to do it like a local. Isn’t that some of the best bits of travel – finding the little spot, watching local life pass by and feeling a million miles from home but still part of a community that’s completely different and not that different, all at the same time?

The campaign will highlight expanded monthly content including global cuisine, street carts, established restaurants, accessible dining, sustainable dining, culinary events, seasonal offers and more across the five boroughs that make New York City the most celebrated dining destination in the world.

“New York City is unmatched in its variety, quality and selection of dining options across the five boroughs,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company. “Savor NYC is an invitation to explore world-class cuisine at the more than 27,000 eating establishments in every corner of the City by shining a spotlight on what’s new and innovative as well as the most classic experiences. As New York City continues to rebound, support for small businesses remains critical. Savor NYC encourages locals and visitors alike to continue to enjoy all that the City has to offer.”

Through the yearlong Savor NYC campaign, NYC & Company will serve as an all-encompassing resource for locals and visitors with guides highlighting distinct cuisines, multicultural neighbourhoods, seasonal dining and culinary offers. In addition, Savor NYC will showcase major citywide events and holidays through a culinary lens. At nycgo.com/savornyc, visitors can sort through thousands of restaurant options across all five boroughs using filters including location; cuisine type; special offers available (promotions) and dietary specifications (vegan, halal, kosher, gluten-free, etc.)

Current featured content at nycgo.com/savornyc includes: Best Latin Food in LongwoodBest Sustainable Dining in NYCMost (ADA) Accessible Restaurants in NYCRestaurants That Highlight NYC’s Black Culinary DiasporaGuide to Koreatown; Halal Travel GuideFood Network New York City Wine & Food FestivalLatin Flavor and Culture in BushwickVegan Latino RestaurantsNYC Dining 101Guide to Patties, Meat Pies and Other Savory Pastries in NYCBest Outdoor Dining in NYCNYC Dining in 2022Asian Dining in SheepsheadDumpling Run NYCAll-You-Can-Eat Asian Food in NYCFood and Drink on Amsterdam AvenueDining Out in the Bronx; Latin American Restaurants in NYCLittle Guyana GuideEat and Shop Your Way Through Flushing and more.

