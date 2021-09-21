Second Volcano Erupts in Spanish Canary Islands

A second erupting volcano in the Spanish Canary Islands has forced authorities to evacuate another village.

The evacuation of La Palma was ordered after lava started spewing from a new crack in the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

More than 6,000 people have fled from lava that has buried hundreds of homes since the eruption began on Sunday.

The Cumbre Vieja erupted around 3 pm, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky and pouring molten lava that oozed onto the island.

Four earthquakes hit the island shortly after the new eruption vent opened.

Over 100 homes have already been destroyed. Preventative Measures

Marine authorities have established an exclusion zone of two nautical miles (3.7km) at sea in the area where the lava is heading.

This was done to prevent onlookers on boats and prevent the gases from affecting people.