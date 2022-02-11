SeaWorld Parks launch 2023 Discovery Cove early offer

SeaWorld Parks has launched a Buy Early and Save Offer for its Discovery Cove package.

The officer is valid for all 2023 Discovery Cove bookings made between now and February 28, 2022.

The Buy Early and Save Offer allow agents to provide a saving of up to 10% off previously published prices, for select dates during 2023, when booked through Attraction World.

The Discovery package includes a single-day reservation at Discovery Cove – a tropical oasis in the heart of Orlando where you can swim with a dolphin plus 14-days unlimited entry to SeaWorld

Agents can book Discovery Cove with confidence for their customers. If customer holiday plans change, bookings can be amended for free or cancelled up to 30 days prior to the date the ticket was due to be used.